Here's How Amazon Took The Lead In The Billion-Dollar EBook Market -- And Why They'll Dominate

Of course, for Amazon to dominate the ebook industry, it needs to keep publishers on board. And publishers don't like Amazon very much.

They don't like Amazon very much because they already know them from its being their biggest sales channel for paper books and, like all successful retailers, Amazon is not known for its kindness to suppliers. So from the start, there was a situation where trust was low. More importantly, publishers have seen what happened to the music industry.

Not only is the music industry dying because of digital, but they're also increasingly dominated by Apple, which has the biggest marketshare in selling electronic music. When Apple was a minor player in the industry and the iPod didn't have much marketshare, joining the iTunes Music Store didn't seem like such a big deal -- an experiment, at worse. But now that Apple's market cap exceeds the total supply of money in the universe and that the iTunes Music Store has 4500% marketshare, labels simply have to go through Apple.

Amazon's wrangling of the publishers hasn't been uneventful. They have had to yield to publishers on several occasions. They've had to raise book prices. In an embarrassing incident, Amazon blocked Macmillan from their site for a day during a dispute over Kindle terms -- and had to bow because they couldn't hold their customers hostage.

But on the whole, the Kindle platform is largely where Amazon needs it to be: huge selection, volume, and mostly low prices. That's because they've succeeded at all the things we've pointed out: because Kindle owners are so many, and are such voracious readers, that's a big, fast-growing market that publishers simply have to be in. And for that, they need to go through Amazon.

As is the nature of such markets, there will always be friction between Amazon and publishers, but right now, Amazon's got the upper hand.