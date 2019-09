Amazon.com has joined a host of other companies using Linux to pay Microsoft as part of a patent cross-licensing arrangement. Not surprisingly, the wording of the February 22 announcement by Microsoft regarding its latest IP licensing deal doesn’t claim Amazon or Linux infringing…



Continue reading at All About Microsoft ยป

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.