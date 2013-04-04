Amazon Will Give You Free MP3 Versions Of The Vinyl Records You Buy

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Amazon now gives you free MP3 copies of songs from vinyl records purchased on the site as an extension of its AutoRip feature.



Amazon originally launched AutoRip in January for CDs. It automatically adds songs from CDs you buy to an online MP3 storage locker called Amazon Cloud Player. You can then stream the songs to a mobile device or download them to your computer.

The feature doesn’t work with all albums though, only ones with the “AutoRip” designation. Still, it’s perfect for vinyl nerds who want the option to take their music with them on the go.

