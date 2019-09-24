Amazon now sells pre-owned products in Australia – but it promises they are 'like new' and come with warranty

Amazon has launched a site for selling refurbished items. Getty Images

Amazon Australia has launched ‘Renewed’, a program that sells pre-owned and refurbished tech products.

Mobile phones, computers, tablets and headphones will be available from brands such as Apple, Samsung and Microsoft.

The program offers a six month warranty on renewed products.

Amazon Australia has launched its ‘Renewed’ program, which offers pre-owned and refurbished tech at cheaper prices.

Through the service, customers can get their hands on mobile phones, computers, tablets and headphones from brands including Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, Lenovo, HP and Dell. More product categories are “coming soon,” according to Amazon.

Items in the ‘Renewed’ program include refurbished, pre-owned and open-box products that have been inspected to “work and look like new”, Amazon said on its website.

Amazon explained to Business Insider Australia via email that Renewed is a gated program, meaning that only selling partners that meet certain requirements can sell through it, with Amazon only allowing ‘like-new’ products to be sold.

The refurbishment process includes a full diagnostic test, replacement of any dodgy parts, a cleaning and inspection process and repackaging by the seller or refurbisher.

Amazon further highlighted that the products will have “no visible cosmetic imperfections when held 30 centimetres away” and could come in a generic box.

The renewed products will also come with a six month warranty that is backed by Amazon selling partners, such as Reboot IT, Alegre – which trades as Green Gadgets Australia – and Australian Computer Traders. These selling partners will give you a replacement or refund if your items don’t work as advertised.

Amazon Australia Country Manager Matt Furlong said ‘Renewed’ gives Aussie customers discounts on ‘good as new products’.

“Aussie shoppers are savvy and we hope that Renewed gives them another way to get the products they want for an even better price,” he said in a statement.

Amazon Australia told Business Insider Australia in an email that while the prices are set by Amazon’s selling partners – and varies depending on the product and its age – customers can receive between 30% to 60% discounts.

Russell Lornie, Director of Alegre, which trades as Green Gadgets Australia said, “We know customers are not only looking to make a saving but also to reduce their environmental impact by buying refurbished products. We look forward to getting our products to even more customers across Australia by making them available on Amazon.com.au.”

The announcement of the ‘Renewed’ program comes after Amazon unveiled Amazon Launchpad back in August, which helps Australian startups and small businesses bring their products to market.

Through Launchpad, businesses gain access to Amazon’s tools for engaging with customers, access to Amazon’s local “fulfilment” network and unlimited shipping with Amazon Prime.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.