Amazon Will Offer Two Of iPhone's Most Popular Games For Free In Its Android Appstore

PopCap, the maker of popular iPhone games like Plants vs. Zombies, will exclusively offer its new Android lineup on Amazon’s Appstore two weeks before they hit the Android Market.The two games launching tomorrow on Amazon are Plants vs. Zombies and Chuzzle. Both will be available for free on the first day and $2.99 after that.



This is just another example of Amazon’s aggressive Android strategy. The company is already rumoured to be working on several Android devices, including a phone and tablet. Getting a major developer like PopCap to sign on for an Appstore exclusive is a huge win.

