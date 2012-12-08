Another Bogus Statistic From Amazon

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Amazon announced yesterday that app downloads in its own Android app store are up 500% over last year. As is the norm for Amazon announcements, we have no idea what that really means. Amazon never provides solid numbers for its device and app sales, so it’s impossible to gauge how many apps are actually being downloaded.



But this “500%” stat is even more curious as Amazon’s Appstore didn’t even exist until last year. So, of course app downloads are way up. Amazon started from zero.

Plus, when the Amazon Appstore first launched, you had to go out of your way to install it on your Android phone directly from Amazon’s website. It wasn’t until the Kindle Fire launched in late 2011 that the Appstore became the default place to buy apps on a mobile device.

