Here Are Amazon's Awesome App Discounts For Christmas

Amazonannouncedan incredible sale for apps just in time for Christmas. Beginning today, customers with any Android device can purchase an app or game from the Amazon Appstore and receive a $US5 credit for any future purchase.

Download the Amazon Appstore here, go to settings and enable the ‘Unknown Sources’ option in order to have non-Google apps run on your device and then start downloading! This special ends on December 28th.

You’ll also be able to purchase Free App of the Day bundles available December 25th through December 26th. These will include some of the most essential apps such as My Alarm Clock and Daily Workout Pro.

While all of this will satisfy any first time user, gamers will be rejoice since some of the most popular apps are 65% off. This includes classics like Bejeweled 2 as well as Sonic and Sega All Star racing. With so much to choose from, every Android tablet owner should be thrilled!

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

