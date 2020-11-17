Amazon insists Northern Ireland isn't part of the UK while answering a complaint about Prime, then apologizes

John Keeble/Getty Images An Amazon delivery driver.

Amazon apologised on Saturday after its social media support team insisted that Northern Ireland wasn’t part of the UK.

It followed a complaint made by a customer living in Northern Ireland who said he couldn’t watch live rugby on Amazon Prime.

Amazon’s official support Twitter account responded that he couldn’t watch because “Rugby Autumn Nations Cup coverage is exclusively available to Prime members based in the UK.”

Hours later, the Amazon Help account tweeted: “We apologise for the error in our colleague’s response.”

The mistake caught the attention of comedians, journalists, and others across Ireland, the UK, and the US. One asked if Amazon could give Scotland independence from the UK.

The tech giant’s apology came four hours after a customer, who recently moved from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland, complained that he couldn’t watch live rugby on Amazon Prime.

In response to the complaint, Amazon Help said: “We apologise but upon reviewing your location you’re in Northern Ireland. Rugby Autumn Nations Cup coverage is exclusively available to Prime members based in the UK. We don’t have the rights to other territories.”

Even when Twitter users highlighted the geographical mistake, Amazon Help continued to insist that the company doesn’t have rights to Northern Ireland because it’s outside the UK.

We have secured the rights that were available for the UK and don`t have the rights to other territories. Visit https://t.co/hzrOlomRhA, for more info. — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) November 14, 2020

Four hours later, the account apologised, and said that Amazon Prime subscribers in Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK can watch the Rugby Autumn Nations Cup.

“We apologise for the error in our colleague’s response. Our Prime Video subscribers in Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK can access and watch the Rugby Autumn Nations Cup on Prime Video as part of their subscription.”

We apologise for the error in our colleague’s response. Our Prime Video subscribers in Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK can access and watch the Rugby Autumn Nations Cup on Prime Video as part of their subscription. — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) November 14, 2020

The blunder became the centre of attention on the social media platform.

Journalists, comedians and other people from Ireland, the UK, and the US responded to Amazon’s tweet, joking about the company reunifing Ireland.

Amazon Prime have delivered a United Ireland, and before 6pm on the same day. https://t.co/LF567yffC1 — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) November 14, 2020



Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

The Amazon Help account joined in the jokes the following day when asked by a Twitter user if Scotland could have independence.

Hello! We value customer feedback to help us improve and will pass your interest along. Thanks for reaching out! ^DH — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) November 15, 2020

