Amazon is reportedly facing a new antitrust investigation into its online marketplace led by the FTC and attorneys general in New York and California

Tyler Sonnemaker
REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File PhotoAmazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
  • The Federal Trade Commission and attorneys general from New York and California have opened a new antitrust investigation into Amazon’s online marketplace, Bloomberg reported Monday.
  • The agencies will coordinate on the probe and plan to interview witnesses starting in the next few weeks, according to the report.
  • Amazon has come under increasing scrutiny over potential anti-competitive behaviour in recent months following reports that it secretly used its data on third-party sellers to launch competing products.
  • Lawmakers grilled CEO Jeff Bezos over Amazon’s treatment of sellers last week in a historic hearing on the growing power of the tech industry.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.