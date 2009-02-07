Amazon Announcing Kindle iPhone App Monday? (AMZN, AAPL)

Amazon (AMZN) will likely announce the new Kindle e-book reader Monday at a news conference in New York. We’ll cover it live; join us at 10 a.m. ET for the latest.



But will Amazon also announce Kindle stores for other devices? If not Monday, eventually.

“We are excited to make Kindle books available on a range of mobile phones,” Drew Herdener, a spokesman for Amazon, told the New York Times. “We are working on that now,” he said, without offering a timeline.

We imagine Amazon will focus on smartphones — big, bright screens make the most sense for reading books. Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone, Google’s (GOOG) G1, or RIM’s (RIMM) BlackBerry Bold and Storm seem the best candidates.

It seems likely that “Kindle” would be one iPhone app, probably free, with which you could make book transactions. We can’t imagine Amazon would want to give Apple a 30% cut from every sale, which if would have to do if books were each individual apps. (Though other book sellers, such as ScrollMotion, currently do that.)

What would be ideal? A Kindle store that worked across multiple devices. So you can start a book on your Kindle, continue it on your iPhone, and even finish it on a computer via a Web browser.

We might find out more Monday.

