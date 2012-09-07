Amazon Now Sells A Tablet That Costs Just $159

Photo: Screenshot

Amazon has unveiled a new, more powerful version of its Kindle Fire 7-inch tablet and cut the price to $159.The biggest news in this update appears to be a price-cut, which undercuts Google’s 7-inch tablet, the Nexus 7, by about $40. That makes it one of the cheapest tablets on the market, and a pretty good deal for the specifications.



The new device looks identical to the old one, but it sports better, more powerful guts, including a faster processor that makes the tablet run “40 per cent faster.”

The new tablet will be available September 14, and you can order it today.

The Kindle Fire runs a “forked” version of Android that has a custom interface built by Amazon, as well as other goodies like streaming from Amazon Prime.

It also has a longer battery life and twice as much RAM, which will make it better at multitasking and running apps.

Amazon also unveiled a newer, bigger tablet called the Kindle Fire HD, which appears to be more of a competitor with the iPad.

