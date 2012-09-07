Amazon Announces New Kindle Fire HD Tablet, Starting At $199

Photo: Amazon

Amazon announced a new Kindle Fire tablet called the Kindle Fire HD. There are three different versions of the Kindle Fire HD. The 7-inch and 8.9-inch models will each have 16 GB of storage and cost $199 and $299, respectively.



There will also be a Kindle Fire HD with 4G LTE and 32 GB of storage that will cost $499. The 4G LTE model will also give you 250 MB of monthly data for $50 per year. (We imagine there will be pricing plans if you want to use more data than that).

All Kindle Fire HD tablets are available for pre-order today. The 7-inch model ships Sept. 14. The other two models ship November 20.

Amazon also unveiled an updated version of its old Kindle Fire tablet, which includes some more powerful guts and a big price cut to $159.

Here are all the key specs:

Sharper screen with less glare.

OMAP 4 processor from Texas Instruments.

Dual stereo speakers.

Dolby Digital sound enhancements.

5 GHz Wi-Fi for a clearer signal.

Two Wi-Fi antennas so you can get the best Wi-Fi signal available. Basically, you’re going to get the clearest, fastest Wi-Fi signal.

16 GB of storage for the 7-inch and 8.9-inch models. 32 GB of storage for the 8.9-inch model with 4G LTE.

100,000 audio books available.

Whispersync for voice syncs audio books and text e-books. That means you can pick up an audio book where you left off reading the text version.

X-Ray for movies will let you look up who’s starring in the movie you’re watching on IMDB. Tap on the person’s face and it’ll look up his/her profile on IMDB.

New email app with Exchange support. You can sync calendars and contacts with Hotmail, Yahoo, and Gmail.

Custom Facebook app for the Kindle Fire.

Custom Skype app for voice chats.

Parenal control app called FreeTime that lets you decide how long your kids can use the tablet for. You can set up separate profiles for each kid.

HDMI out so you can play videos on your HD TV.

