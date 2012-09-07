Amazon Announces New Backlit Kindle Reader For $119

Photo: Screenshot

Amazon announced a big update to its Kindle Touch reader today called Kindle Paperwhite. The new reader has a backlight for reading in the dark, and a higher resolution for crisper text.It’ll cost $119 and start shipping on Oct. 1. The 3G version will cost $179.



The regular Kindle will stick around and now cost $69. That device starts shipping on Sept. 14 and you can order it right now.

Here’s a breakdown of the Kindle Paperwhite’s specs:

The backlight will work in direct sunlight.

62% more pixels than the last kindle. Higher contrast between black and white colours.

Eight weeks of battery life.

9.1 mm thin, 8 weeks of battery life.

Has a “Cover Mode” so you can see the covers of all the books you own, just like the Kindle Fire.

You can adjust the brightness with touch controls on the screen.

You can see how much reading time is left in a book at the bottom of your screen.

X-Ray feature lets you see which characters are in a book and where in the text they appear.

