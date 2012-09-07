Amazon Announces New Backlit Kindle Reader For $119

Photo: Screenshot
Amazon announced a big update to its Kindle Touch reader today called Kindle Paperwhite. The new reader has a backlight for reading in the dark, and a higher resolution for crisper text.It’ll cost $119 and start shipping on Oct. 1. The 3G version will cost $179.
The regular Kindle will stick around and now cost $69. That device starts shipping on Sept. 14 and you can order it right now.
Here’s a breakdown of the Kindle Paperwhite’s specs:
- The backlight will work in direct sunlight.
- 62% more pixels than the last kindle. Higher contrast between black and white colours.
- Eight weeks of battery life.
- 9.1 mm thin, 8 weeks of battery life.
- Has a “Cover Mode” so you can see the covers of all the books you own, just like the Kindle Fire.
- You can adjust the brightness with touch controls on the screen.
- You can see how much reading time is left in a book at the bottom of your screen.
- X-Ray feature lets you see which characters are in a book and where in the text they appear.
