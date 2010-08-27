The Sexiest, Funniest, Newsiest, Most Controversial Magazine Covers Of 2010

The American Society of Magazine Editors and Amazon.com have announced the finalists for their fifth annual Best Cover Contest.



There are 72 finalists in 12 categories, including our personal favourite: “Best Vampire.”

(Note: The newsstand dates for these covers are from June 1, 2009 to May 31, 2010.)

“Magazine covers capture iconic moments in American life. They tell us where we’ve been and where we’re going,” said Sid Holt, chief executive of the American Society of Magazine Editors, in a statement. “This year’s finalists remind us that it was a tough year for golfers and presidents, a memorable year for fans of Shaun White and Lady Gaga and a very good year for vampires and ‘Mad Men.'”

Agreed!

You can vote for your favourites here starting Sept. 1.

