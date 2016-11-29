Amazon's cloud boss: AWS could become 'the largest part' of Amazon's $100+ billion business

Amazon Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy

If this year’s holiday quarter comes in as Amazon says it will, the company could hit $134 billion in annual sales. About $12 billion of that would come from its cloud, Amazon Web Services.

And the cloud is really just getting started, AWS CEO Andy Jassy told the Seattle Times’ Ángel González.

When González asked Jassy if AWS could ever become the biggest business within Amazon, Jassy cautiously said it could (emphasis ours):

It would likely take time. But I do think it’s possible that in the fullness of time AWS could be the largest business in Amazon. Part of that is because, if you look at the market segments AWS addresses — infrastructure software, hardware, data center services, plus some capability to build further up stack as well — that’s trillions of dollars worldwide. It’s a very large opportunity and we’re very optimistic about where AWS will be in the long term.

Amazon’s cloud growth remains on a tear. On Monday, Amazon said that it had won yet another huge customer for its cloud, Matson the international shipping company. Matson has closed all four of its own data centres and moved all of its apps to Amazon’s cloud, joining a growing list of companies who have done the same, going “all-in” with Amazon, in some cases nabbing those customers right out of cloud competitors’ arms.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

NOW WATCH: Watch the trailer for the new Martin Scorsese film that took over 20 years to make



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.