10 Things Amazon's Android Tablet Absolutely Must Have In Order To Crush The iPad

All signs point to an Android-based tablet coming soon from Amazon.



There are reports that it’s already in production for a fall launch, and Amazon has gone on a hiring spree for Android developers.

It makes sense. The Nook colour just got a nice upgrade to Android 2.2 Froyo, turning the device into a fully-functional tablet for just $250.

If Amazon can pull off the same thing, it could have a real winner on its hands.

While we wait, we put together a wish list of the 10 features we’d like to see in Amazon’s new tablet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.