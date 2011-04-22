Amazon's Kindle App Gets A Refreshing Android Honeycomb Tablet Upgrade

Photo: Amazon

Amazon announced today that it has launched a new app designed specifically for tablets running Android 3.0 Honeycomb.Like the iPad app, the Honeycomb version of Amazon takes advantage of the larger screens on tablets. You can also sync all your book purchases between your phone, Kindle reader, and Honeycomb tablet.



You can download the app for free from the Android Market or the Amazon Appstore.

