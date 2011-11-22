Amazon Is Selling Every Single Non-iPhone For A Penny

From now until this coming Monday, Amazon is offering every single non-iPhone smartphone for $0.01 on a new two-year contract.



It’s insane that Amazon can do this, but that’s the genius of Jeff Bezos.

The company is giving away $299.99 phones like the brand new Droid RAZR and every Samsung Galaxy S II across AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon.

If you’re in the market for an Android device and are strapped for cash, now’s definitely the time to jump on an offer.

If you’re in the mood to spend some money, though, we’d wait a few more weeks for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Nexus.

Don’t Miss: Our Review Of The Droid Razr >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.