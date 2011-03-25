Amazon's Android Appstore Is Coming To AT&T Phones: Here's How To Get It

Photo: Ellis Hamburger

We learned the hard way earlier this week that Amazon’s new Android Appstore isn’t compatible with AT&T phones. (We received an error message on our Atrix).This is because AT&T does not allow third-party apps on its phones, so the Appstore is blocked for now.



The good news is that AT&T is reportedly working with Amazon to bake the Appstore in to future Android handsets on the carrier, Android Community reports.

In the meantime, you can head over to AppstoreAccess.com and sign up for an email update from AT&T as to when the Appstore will be available. The notification is only for Atrix, Inspire, Aria, and Captivate owners, but that should cover most of AT&T’s Android users.

Kudos to AT&T for quickly jumping on this.

Android Users On Other Carriers: Here’s How To Install The Amazon Appstore On Your Phone

