How To Get Amazon's Android Appstore On Your Phone

Amazon’s Appstore for Android officially launched today with about 3,800 apps to choose from.



While there’s a great selection of the most popular and useful apps, including a free app each day, you’ll have to jump through some hoops to get the store on your Android phone first.

Since Amazon’s store is not available in the Android Market, you’ll have to download the store directly to your phone.

Another bummer: The Appstore will not work with Android phones on AT&T right now, so if you want to try it out on your new Atrix 4G or HTC Inspire, you’ll have to wait.

For everyone else, we’ll walk you through how to get the Appstore. To start, head over to the store’s home page.

