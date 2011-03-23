How To Get Amazon's Android Appstore On Your Phone

Amazon’s Appstore for Android officially launched today with about 3,800 apps to choose from.
While there’s a great selection of the most popular and useful apps, including a free app each day, you’ll have to jump through some hoops to get the store on your Android phone first.
Since Amazon’s store is not available in the Android Market, you’ll have to download the store directly to your phone.
Another bummer: The Appstore will not work with Android phones on AT&T right now, so if you want to try it out on your new Atrix 4G or HTC Inspire, you’ll have to wait.
For everyone else, we’ll walk you through how to get the Appstore. To start, head over to the store’s home page.
Before opening the link, you'll have to adjust some settings on your phone. First, open Settings and Tap Applications
Now you can open the notification you received from Amazon. Tap the link provided from the email or text message they sent you.
Log in to the Appstore using your Amazon Account. You can now browse Amazon's selection. Purchases will be charged to the credit card Amazon has on file for you.
