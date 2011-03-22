Amazon Launches Its Android App Store

Amazon‘s Android app store has launched!Here’s what you need to know:

  • It’s launching with 3,800 applications from many developers, and includes many games, including two exclusives from Angry Birds maker Rovio. 
  • Like Apple and unlike Google, Amazon will be reviewing apps before putting them on the store.
  • Unlike Apple and Google, but like retailers, Amazon will be setting the price for the apps. Developers can suggest a retail price. Developers get 70% of the price or 20% of their suggested price, whichever is higher.
  • You can test-drive apps inside your browser. Amazon’s app store website lets you test out the apps before buying apps via a Flash interface.
  • The store will have a “free app of the day” promotion. Each day Amazon will pick a premium app and feature it as a free app of the day. 

