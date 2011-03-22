Amazon Launches Its Android App Store

Photo: Photo Illustration by Business Insider

It’s launching with 3,800 applications from many developers, and includes many games, including two exclusives from Angry Birds maker Rovio.

Like Apple and unlike Google, Amazon will be reviewing apps before putting them on the store.

Unlike Apple and Google, but like retailers, Amazon will be setting the price for the apps. Developers can suggest a retail price. Developers get 70% of the price or 20% of their suggested price, whichever is higher.

You can test-drive apps inside your browser. Amazon’s app store website lets you test out the apps before buying apps via a Flash interface.

The store will have a “free app of the day” promotion. Each day Amazon will pick a premium app and feature it as a free app of the day.

