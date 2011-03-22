Amazon Launches Its Android App Store

Photo: Photo Illustration by Business Insider
Amazon‘s Android app store has launched!Here’s what you need to know:
- It’s launching with 3,800 applications from many developers, and includes many games, including two exclusives from Angry Birds maker Rovio.
- Like Apple and unlike Google, Amazon will be reviewing apps before putting them on the store.
- Unlike Apple and Google, but like retailers, Amazon will be setting the price for the apps. Developers can suggest a retail price. Developers get 70% of the price or 20% of their suggested price, whichever is higher.
- You can test-drive apps inside your browser. Amazon’s app store website lets you test out the apps before buying apps via a Flash interface.
- The store will have a “free app of the day” promotion. Each day Amazon will pick a premium app and feature it as a free app of the day.
(Via TheNextWeb and TechCrunch)
Previously:
- Apple Sues Amazon Over “App Store” Name →
- Amazon’s Android App Store Gets An Angry Birds Exclusive →
- Here’s Why Amazon’s Android App Store Can Be A Huge Deal →
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.