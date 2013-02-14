Amazon And Microsoft Have Both Delayed Their Plans For Smartphones

Buried in his big report on Apple’s iPhone, Jefferies analyst Peter Misek reveals that Amazon and Microsoft are pushing back their plans for releasing smartphones.



There isn’t much information from Misek. It’s literally a two-sentence update: “Our checks indicate that Amazon’s phone seems to have been delayed. Also the launch of the Surface phone from Microsoft has been pushed out.”

Both Microsoft and Amazon have been rumoured to be developing their own smartphones to match their tablets.

Both were expected to be out in the first half of this year. It appears as though those plans have been put on hold for now.

