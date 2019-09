What’s remarkable about today’s market is how little help it’s getting from tech winners Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN).



Even putatively good news on the housing front isn’t helping.

The S&P is down 5.92 points to 1086 and the Dow lost 50.41 points to drop to 10030.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.