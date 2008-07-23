Amazon (AMZN) Still Too Expensive, Will Get Slammed In Consumer Train Wreck

AmTech remains a seller of Amazon (AMZN) into the Q2 earnings report tomorrow (July 23rd, 5:00PM). AmTech believes AMZN’s valuation is too high in the face of an anemic US and International consumer base:



Our negative thesis has always been predicated on the fact that AMZN’s valuation was unjustified and unsustainable given the deterioration in consumer sentiment and discretionary spending in the U.S. , U.K. and Germany. We have even greater conviction in this thesis today than we did back in January: record gas and food prices, plummeting home equities and the constant reinforcement of a Doomsday economic scenario by the talking heads of the 24-hour news cycle have resulted in considerable belt-tightening by consumers. While AMZN has thus far shown remarkable resilience in the face of heavy cyclical headwinds, we believe it is a matter of when, not if, it succumbs.

AmTech reiterates SELL on Amazon (AMZN), target $65.

See Also:

Amazon (AMZN): Kindle is New iPod, Will Sell $2.5 Billion In e-Books By 2012 (AMZN)

Amazon (AMZN): 5 Reasons To Buy (And One Big One Not To) (AMZN)

No, Amazon (AMZN) Shouldn’t Buy Borders (BGP). But An Amazon Retail Presence Makes Sense (AMZN, BGP)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.