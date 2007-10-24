Amazon (AMZN): Strong Q3, But No Longer a Mo Stock

SAI’s coverage of Amazon’s earnings is brought to you by Paltalk. PaltalkScene is the premier live, video-based online community. They are pioneering Socialcasting, the nexus of broadcasted content, interactive community and social networking.

Summary: Beat consensus revenue and EPS. Revenue continued to accelerate in almost all categories. Raised guidance for Q4, but increase was less than some had hoped–especially on the profit margin. Gross margin declined 500 basis points as a result of “lower prices and mix shift” (part of which was break-even sales of 2.5 million Harry Potter books). Operating margin up year over year, but down sequentially for third straight quarter.

Analysis: The company is very healthy. The issue for the stock price is the profit margin, and here there are two key points.

First, there was a 2-3 point jump in operating margin last year from Q3 to Q4, as revenue accelerated and the company reduced the rate of growth of technology and other spending. Each quarter since has benefited year-over-year from this change, including Q3. In Q4, however, this trend will anniversary, so the rate of year-over-year margin gains will slow considerably. Judging from the questions on the call and the after-market stock reaction, the street may not have seen this coming.

Second, one element of the margin drop was Harry Potter VII, which had a negative gross margin (i.e., the company lost money on the sale of every book). 2.5 million books at $20 a book is $50 million in revenue. At a standard gross margin, this would have contributed about $15 million to gross profit. Instead, it probably reduced gross profit by, say, $10 million, for an overall $25-million hit. This element alone, in other words, reduced gross profit by 500 basis points.

The loss of significant year-over-year margin gains, combined with decelerating or stable revenue growth (which will likely also happen in Q4) will make further multiple expansion unlikely. It will also probably lead to some multiple compression as momentum investors exit the stock. This should not be confused with weakness at the company, however, which is in great shape..

Key points:

Revenue growth continues to accelerate, even after adjusting for FX. Y/Y revenue growth hit 41% (38% after FX) or $3.26 billion, up from 35% (33%) in Q2 and 32% (29%) in Q1.

Free cash flow growth continues to accelerate: $800 million for the trailing 12 months, up 118%, vs. $700 million in Q2, up 87%.

Solid guidance increase for Q4. Guidance range assumes a slowdown from Q3 growth, which suggests either deceleration (bad) or sandbagged guidance (good).

No share dilution: Share count flat year over year at 435 million.

Key divisions continue to accelerate: North America +42% vs. 38% in Q2. International +40% (33% after FX) vs. 31% (26%) in Q2.

Global media sales continued to accelerate: 36% in Q3 (27% FX) vs. 27% in Q2.

Global Electronics & Other General Merchandise decelerated slightly: 54% in Q3 vs. 55% in Q2. Now 33% of worldwide net sales compared with 30% in third quarter 2006.

Gross margin down slightly year over year: 23.4% vs. 23.8%

Operating margin down slightly sequentially (for third straight quarter), but up year over year.

North American gross profit dropped 1.5% year over year (odd): 25.7% down from 27.3%

North American operating margin down sequentially for third straight quarter (explanation?): 4.4% down from 5.5% three quarters ago.

Int’l gross profit up 1 point year over year to 20.5%

Int’l operating margin up almost 2 points year over year to 6.6% (more than 2 points higher than US).

$1.9 billion in cash

Slight reduction in inventory turns: 12.4 vs 13.2

Disclosure: Henry Blodget owns Amazon stock

