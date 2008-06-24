Wildly Bullish Analyst: Kindle is New iPod, Amazon Will Sell $2.5 Billion In eBooks By 2012

From ClusterStock: Can Amazon’s (AMZN) e-reader, the Kindle, drive digital book sales the same way the iPod revolutionised the digital music market? Pacific Crest thinks so. The firm also sees green when it comes to digital book margins, making AMZN more profitable.



In fact, Pacific Crest’s Steven Weinstein believes AMZN can sell more than $2.5 billion in e-books for the Kindle by 2012. Even this wildly optimistic forecast, however, doesn’t make AMZN a buy.

Pacific Crest maintains SECTOR PERFORM on Amazon (AMZN)

