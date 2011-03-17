10 Great Startups Founded By Amazon Stars

Hulu CEO Jason Kilar and former CTO Eric Feng

Photo: Hulu

We hear a lot about the startups born out of Google, “Facebook” and the grandaddy, of them all, PayPal.But we don’t hear much about execs who have left Amazon to build their own world beating products.



Amazon is nothing if not a successful and entrepreneurial company, so we thought we’d look to see if there’s a similar Amazon Mafia, and he answer is: Absolutely.

Here’s 10 of the most interesting.

Product manager Arjun Shetty founded BankBazaar.com BankBazaar is an online marketplace for loans and insurance products in India. The company was founded in 2008. Amazon VP Neil Roseman founded Evri.com, a semantic aggregator Evri aggregates and serves up news and content with a proprietary algorithm. The company is based in Seattle and raised $8M. Amazon VP Barnaby Dorfman founded Foodista Foodista is a Wikipedia for recipes, food and cooking. Dorfman is still cool with his former employer it seems, since Amazon led the company's $550,000 angel round. Engineers Vikas Gupta and Reza Hussein started Jambool Jambool operates Social Gold, which lets developers of social games build their own virtual currencies. The company was acquired by Google last year. Early product manager Dave Schappell founded TeachStreet TeachStreet provides students with information on classes and teachers around them. The company raised $2.25 million from investors including none other than Jeff Bezos. Jeff Holden and Darren Vengroff founded Pelago They both worked at Amazon and then founded Pelago which makes Whrrl, an early Foursquare competitor which has raised funding from serious backers like Jeff Bezos and Kleiner Perkins. Mike Sha founded Wikinvest Like the name says, Wikinvest is a wiki for stocks. Before founding the company, Sha worked in the payments unit of Amazon. Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal founded Flipkart Ballsy! These two guys first worked for Amazon India -- and then started Flipkart, which wants to be... the Amazon of India. Good luck to them! Quora founder Charlie Cheever worked at Amazon before Facebook Quora is super-hot in Silicon Valley because both of its founders were stars at Facebook before founding the company. But before Facebook, co-founder Charlie Cheever worked at Amazon. Hulu CEO Jason Kilar is also an Amazon alum Although we're not sure Hulu CEO Jason Kilar is technically a 'co-founder' of the company, which is a joint venture between media companies, it's certainly an entrepreneurial job fraught with risk, so we're including him here anyway. Kilar cut his teeth at Amazon where he worked for a decade, last as nothing less than General Manager of North America. Now meet the entrepreneur who started it all The Life And Awesomeness Of Jeff Bezos →

