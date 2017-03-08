Amazon Alexa is down for some people and they're freaking out about how to turn on the lights

Sam Shead
Amazon echo black whiteJames Cook/BIAmazon Echo devices.

BERLIN — Some Amazon Echo owners are complaining that Alexa — the voice-controlled virtual assistant that sits inside the smart-home device — isn’t responding to them.

Owners vented their frustrations on Twitter early on Wednesday morning, with many of them complaining that they couldn’t operate other connected devices, such as lights and music systems, in the way they usually would.

“With Alexa down, I had to open the Philips Hue app to turn off the lamp like some kind of fucking barbarian,” wrote Amazon Echo owner Mark Hopkins on Twitter.

Dennis Jackson, another Echo owner, wrote: “Holy crap, Alexa is down. I can’t live. I don’t know what to do next. I’m just going to stand still and wait. #scared #alone

Monitoring service Downdetector shows that Alexa experienced a sharp increase in “problems” on Wednesday morning.

Amazon Alexa outageDowndetector

Business Insider ran its own test at 10:00am (CET) and found no issues with Alexa.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

