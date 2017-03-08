Amazon Alexa is down for some people and they're freaking out about how to turn on the lights

BERLIN — Some Amazon Echo owners are complaining that Alexa — the voice-controlled virtual assistant that sits inside the smart-home device — isn’t responding to them.

Owners vented their frustrations on Twitter early on Wednesday morning, with many of them complaining that they couldn’t operate other connected devices, such as lights and music systems, in the way they usually would.

“With Alexa down, I had to open the Philips Hue app to turn off the lamp like some kind of fucking barbarian,” wrote Amazon Echo owner Mark Hopkins on Twitter.

Dennis Jackson, another Echo owner, wrote: “Holy crap, Alexa is down. I can’t live. I don’t know what to do next. I’m just going to stand still and wait. #scared #alone“

Monitoring service Downdetector shows that Alexa experienced a sharp increase in “problems” on Wednesday morning.

Business Insider ran its own test at 10:00am (CET) and found no issues with Alexa.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

None of my Alexas are working.

— Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) March 8, 2017

With Alexa down, I had to open the Philips Hue app to turn off the lamp like some kind of fucking barbarian. pic.twitter.com/D99VUDKHXL

— Mark ‘Rizzn’ Hopkins (@rizzn) March 8, 2017

Alexa is down. All connected things and technology are a bust. Long live blah, blah, blah… read a book tonight.

— Jesse Burke (@JLBurke) March 8, 2017

Looks like Alexa voice services is down at the moment.

— Philip Lewer (@lewer) March 8, 2017

#alexadown means I have to figure out how to turn the lights off the old fashioned way. pic.twitter.com/qZFJAuxo42

— Ann Glenn (@urlgrl) March 8, 2017

Holy crap, Alexa is down. I can’t live. I don’t know what to do next. I’m just going to stand still and wait. #scared #alone

— Dennis Jackson ⓥ ???? (@kioken) March 8, 2017

