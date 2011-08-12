Jeff Bezos Just Patented Airbags For The Bottom Of Your Cell Phone

Photo: via Engadget

Does Jeff Bezos have butterfingers?He filed a patent with VP Greg Heart that covers tiny airbags that would deploy if you drop your cell phone, the Register reports (via Geekwire).



The patent was filed in February 2010, but was only made public today. The patent has not yet been approved.

Is this going to be the Amazon tablet‘s killer feature?

Probably not, but we’d love to see them try.

The patent also covers the use of tiny jet-streams instead of airbags, and a sensor that could tell if your phone was free-falling or inside a bag.

And if that doesn’t work, there’s mention of a spring-loaded system to ease the fall. Springs and/or jets could even flip your phone onto the airbags.

See below for another screenshot:

