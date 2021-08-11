See inside Amazon’s massive new ‘air hub’ in Kentucky, a $1.5 billion facility that will help it get packages to customers faster

An plane parked at the company’s new Kentucky Air Hub. Amazon

Amazon’s massive new Air Hub in Kentucky is officially operational, the company announced Wednesday.

The $1.5 million, 800,000-square-foot facility will help Amazon deliver packages faster.

Amazon says the new facility will create more than 2,000 jobs in northern Kentucky.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Operations are officially underway at Amazon’s massive new air hub in Kentucky.

The 800,000-square-foot facility will serve as the heart of Amazon’s air cargo network in the US, helping to ensure that packages are delivered quickly nationwide.

The new hub is a massive undertaking for the ecommerce giant. Announced in February 2017, the $1.5 billion hub is a sign of the potential scale of Amazon’s logistics ambitions. According to Reuters, it’s similar in scale to hubs of other cargo airlines and signifies Amazon’s push to move more of its delivery operations in-house rather than rely solely on third-party carriers.

Read more:

Amazon’s Prime Air drone-delivery team is in upheaval as launch delays, ‘expat’ execs, and a 20% turnover rate roil one of Amazon’s loftiest projects

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos himself broke ground on the facility in 2019, moving a load of dirt with a front loader.

“This hub is going to let us get packages to customers faster, and that’s a big deal,” Bezos said at the time, according to Cincinnati’s WCPO-TV. “We’re going to move Prime from two day to one day, and this hub is a big part of that.”

Amazon says the new facility will create more than 2,000 jobs in northern Kentucky in areas like load planning, management of package sortation, and robotics technology.

As operations ramp up at the new facility, here’s a look inside.