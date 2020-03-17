Meet the 19 insiders working to turn Amazon into an advertising juggernaut to compete against Facebook and Google

Amazon Colleen Aubrey, global VP of performance advertising.

Amazon is building out an advertising business with new tools and ad formats across its website, Amazon Fire devices, and ad-supported streaming video.

Business Insider identified 19 of the top execs leading the charge. They represent longtime execs and newer ones who were brought on to help marketers navigate its platform.

Amazon continues to be the advertising industry’s sleeping giant.

Advertising is Amazon’s fastest-growing area, growing 41% year-over-year in 2019, and is increasingly stretching ads across its e-commerce website and app, streaming TV and automated ad placements.

Business Insider identified 19 Amazon execs leading its charge into advertising. It features a mix of longtime Amazon employees and newer hires from agencies and media companies working to solve different problems and experiment with ad formats.

The list includes well-known Amazon employees like Paul Kotas, SVP of Amazon Advertising, who reports directly to Jeff Bezos and is part of Amazon’s so-called “S-team.” It also includes leaders like Colleen Aubrey, who oversees search advertising; and Amanda Bloom and Jonathan Cloonan, who are working with ad holding companies like Omnicom and WPP to help advertisers navigate Amazon’s ad platform.

