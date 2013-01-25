Amazon Acquires IVONA Software To Make Its Own Siri

Photo: Apple

Amazon has acquired a text-to-voice company IVONA Software for an undisclosed amount.IVONA is a 10-year-old company that is already implemented in Amazon’s Kindle Fire tablets. It powers the “Text-to-Speech,” “Voice Guide” and “Explore by Touch” features.



Now that Amazon owns the technology, it could buff up the product and make a Siri of its own.

The acquisition signifies Amazon’s move towards making more than just reading tablets. It wants to make truly smart devices. It could also be a sign that a phone, which many think/hope Amazon will eventually launch, is in the product pipeline.

“IVONA’s exceptional text-to-speech technology leads the industry in natural voice quality, accuracy and ease of use. IVONA is already instrumental in helping us deliver excellent accessibility features on Kindle Fire, including Text-to-Speech, Voice Guide and Explore by Touch,” Dave Limp, Vice President of Amazon Kindle, said in a release. “The IVONA team shares our passion for innovation and customer obsession, and we look forward to building great products to deliver world-class voice solutions to customers around the world.”

