Amazon just accidentally revealed the iPhone 7 before Apple

A product page on Amazon.com just seemingly confirmed a few details and rumours about the iPhone 7 ahead of Apple’s iPhone 7 event.
Here’s what we know about the iPhone 7 based from the Amazon product page:
- The iPhone 7 Plus will have a dual-camera.
- The regular iPhone 7 will have a single camera that appears larger than previous generation iPhone cameras.
- The accessories product page only offers Bluetooth headphones, hinting to the possibility that the iPhone 7 won’t have a headphone jack.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
