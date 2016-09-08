Amazon just accidentally revealed the iPhone 7 before Apple

A product page on Amazon.com just seemingly confirmed a few details and rumours about the iPhone 7 ahead of Apple’s iPhone 7 event.

Here’s what we know about the iPhone 7 based from the Amazon product page:

The iPhone 7 Plus will have a dual-camera.

The regular iPhone 7 will have a single camera that appears larger than previous generation iPhone cameras.

The accessories product page only offers Bluetooth headphones, hinting to the possibility that the iPhone 7 won’t have a headphone jack.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

