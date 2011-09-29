Amazon Announces $99.99 Kindle Touch Device, $79.99 "Dirt Cheap" Kindle

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

In an interview with BusinessWeek, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced a new crop of Kindle eReaders starting at $79.99.Bezos also just announced two elder brothers, the $99.99 Kindle Touch and the $149.99 Kindle Touch 3G.



They all come with special offers: screensaver ads for Amazon content. It’ll cost you $30.00 more for the no-touch model to get it without special offers, and $40.00 more for its touch brethren.

The Kindle Touch, the more interesting of the two, features a smaller body, a IR touch display, and a new X-Ray feature to quickly look up words and entires in Wikipedia.

The 3G version of the Kindle Touch will be priced at $149.99, and will ship November 21st. It will compete directly with the Nook Simple Touch, but for $39.99 cheaper.

Even without an internet connection, you’ll be able to access specific Wikipedia entries related to what you’re reading.

But back to the $79.99 Kindle–it will not have a touch screen, but will be 18% thinner than the current model, and will ship today. It’s a featherweight tablet at 5.98 ounces.

The Kindle’s current iteration is currently price at $119.99 (with special offer ads) and $139.99 (without special offers).

