Amazon's New Smartphone Camera Will Be Able To Track Your Head To Show You 3-D Effects

Amazon is expected to release its first smartphone on June 18, and TechCrunch claims to have learned about the specific technology that will be used to generate the phone’s long-rumoured 3-D effects.

Amazon will use the Okao Vision software from Japanese electronics company Omron for its smartphone, according to Matt Burns at TechCrunch.

An internal team at Amazon supposedly modified this software to enable its phone to deliver 3-D imaging effects.

Omron’s software is capable of recognising faces and facial features to estimate a person’s age, gender and ethnicity.

In a demo video from Omron, the company says that its software is powered by its own proprietary algorithm and a facial recognition database that it’s been building for 20 years. This enables the software to recognise a user’s face no matter what type of expression he or she is making.

In addition to tracking facial features, the software can also track objects and a subject’s entire body.

However, Amazon is only interested in adding head-tracking functionality to its smartphone at this time, according to TechCrunch.

The 3-D features on Amazon’s smartphone will be very limited initially, but the company is hoping that third party developers create apps that will take advantage of its capabilities. The phone is expected to run on Amazon’s skinned version of Android, FireOS, and will come with a few 3-D apps preinstalled

Amazon’s 3-D smartphone is expected to come with six camera total. In addition to the standard front and rear cameras for taking pictures, it will also reportedly feature four cameras on the front of the device creating 3-D effects and tracking the user’s head.

The phone will supposedly come with a 4.7-inch 720 touch screen and 2GB of memory. We expect to learn more at Amazon’s event in Seattle on June 18.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

