Watch Amazon's 2019 Alexa devices event in 5 minutes

Michelle Yan, Matthew Stuart

  • Amazon held its annual 2019 devices event today, where it unveiled a bunch of new Alexa-enabled devices.
  • Some of the devices the company showed off include the long-rumoured Echo Buds, a smart oven, and Alexa-enabled Echo frames.
  • Amazon also debuted the Echo Studio, a smart speaker designed to compete with higher-quality offerings like Apple’s HomePod and the Google Home Max.
  • Most of the devices are available for preorder now.
