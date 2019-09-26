Watch Amazon's 2019 Alexa devices event in 5 minutes

- Amazon held its annual 2019 devices event today, where it unveiled a bunch of new Alexa-enabled devices.
- Some of the devices the company showed off include the long-rumoured Echo Buds, a smart oven, and Alexa-enabled Echo frames.
- Amazon also debuted the Echo Studio, a smart speaker designed to compete with higher-quality offerings like Apple’s HomePod and the Google Home Max.
- Most of the devices are available for preorder now.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.