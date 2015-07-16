Why Jeff Bezos was happy when Woody Allen said he 'regretted every second' of Amazon TV deal

In January 2015, Amazon signed a deal with Woody Allen for a full season of a 30-minute TV show to be streamed exclusively for Amazon Prime.

When asked about the show by Deadline in May, Allen said he “regretted every second” since signing the deal.

“When you said streaming service, it was the first time I’ve heard that term connected with the Amazon thing,” he said to Deadline. “I never knew what Amazon was. I’ve never seen any of those series, even on cable.”

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos saw Allen’s reaction in a positive light, according to a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

“I breathed a huge sigh of relief. You know Woody. If he ever gets optimistic, then I’ll be worried,” Bezos said to the Hollywood Reporter. “As long as he’s pessimistic and anxious, I think we’re in good shape.”

Bezos also confirmed that the series is still very much in the works, despite Allen’s comments.

This will be the first TV series created by the 79-year-old filmmaker.

Amazon has had luck with its other TV series — it was the first streaming service to win a Golden Globe Award in the “Best Series” category, taking home the trophy for “Transparent,” a dark comedy about a father who comes out as transgender.

Bezos hinted that there are more shows in the works.

“I like the vision of doing things frequently. The reason we’re doing this is because we want Prime members to value their membership,” he said. “If you look at the upward trajectory of how much content we’re creating per quarter, it’s increasing very rapidly. I don’t envision that slowing anytime soon.”

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

