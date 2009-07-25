Amazingly, The Dow Turns Positive

Joe Weisenthal
bull running pamplona

Check out the legs on this bull. Despite weak earnings from Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), American Express (AXP) and so on, and despite a condition of being “overbought” the Dow is now positive on the day. Not by much, of course, only by about 10 as of 1:35, but considering the headwinds, this is surprising, to say the least.

At post time, the NASDAQ is still down by about 12, but a 12-day winning streak which we were sure would come to an end, still has a chance of coming back.

