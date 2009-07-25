Amazingly, The Dow Turns Positive

Check out the legs on this bull. Despite weak earnings from Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), American Express (AXP) and so on, and despite a condition of being “overbought” the Dow is now positive on the day. Not by much, of course, only by about 10 as of 1:35, but considering the headwinds, this is surprising, to say the least.



At post time, the NASDAQ is still down by about 12, but a 12-day winning streak which we were sure would come to an end, still has a chance of coming back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.