Amazing! We Caught A Winklevoss Twin Wearing A Hoodie

Earlier this month, Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg infamously showed up wearing a hoodie to the kickoff roadshow lunch for the social network’s highly anticipated IPO.



Last night, at CNBC “Squawk Box” producer/Hedge Fund Specialist Maneet Ahuja’s swanky book party hosted at TAO New York, we spotted Cameron Winklevoss wearing a blue and grey stripped hoodie.

Check the photo below we snapped with Cameron and CNBC’s Mandy Drury.

The other Winklevoss twin, Tyler, was seen wearing a white v-neck t-shirt with a black jacket (we think it was a leather one).

Clusterstock’s Julia La Roche, Cameron Winklevoss and CNBC’s Mandy Drury

Photo: Business Insider

