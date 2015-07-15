Amazing video shows a beached shark being rescued in coastal Massachusetts

Most shark stories involve someone being saved from a shark. On Monday, it was a shark that needed saving.

Beachgoers in Chatham, Massachusetts encountered a beached 7-foot great white shark. It was apparently trying to catch seagulls when it got stranded on the short, according to Surfing Life TV. They poured water on it to keep it alive until authorities could come and rescue it.

Here’s how it all it went down:

The great white, struggled as people stood by, but soon rescuers began to throw water on the shark.

As rough as it might look to see authorities drag this guy back to sea, it had to be better than being stranded on sand.

Here they are prepping the shark for its return to open water.

And off it goes to hopefully live another day.

Watch the full video below:

