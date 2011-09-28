Amazing Video Of Workers Rappelling Down The Washington Monument

Photo: NBC Washington

Workers are rappelling down the 555-foot Washington Monument today to survey damage caused by last month’s East Coast earthquake.The National Parks Service announce Monday that it is keeping the obelisk closed indefinitely until repairs can be undertaken,



The agency also released terrifying footage from inside the national monument during the quake, showing tourists being hit by debris and evacuating the evacuation deck 500 feet about Washington.

Watch the video below. The Washington Post is also carrying a live feed of the workers here:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.