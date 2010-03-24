Staggering Video Of 185 Person Choir Spliced Together Via YouTube

Composer Eric Whitacre has put together a truly amazing collaborative work on YouTube.



He distributed sheet music of one of his compositions via Facebook and his blog, asking vocalists to submit YouTube videos of themselves singing selections from it. He then spliced together pieces of submissions from 185 singers to create a an audio track of the entire post. The video track puts footage of all of the singers side by side, with additional video of Eric ‘conducting’ them all.

It’s pretty staggering. It’s the kind of user-generated content we imagine YouTube users would happily watch a pre-roll ad to get to:



