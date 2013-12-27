25 Unbelievable Travel Destinations You Never Knew Existed

Shutterstock A lake in China’s Jiuzhaigou Valley.

There are some tourist attractions that can’t be missed: The Vatican in Rome, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Berlin Wall in Germany.

These are the kinds of places friends and family expect travellers to go.

But there are plenty of places to see that are under the radar; often known only by locals.

Inspired by this Quora list asking about the best travel destinations most people never knew existed, we put together our own list of the 25 hidden gems around the world that are worth the trek.

