26 Amazing Things You Didn't Know About Facebook

Nicholas Carlson, Jay Yarow
Despite spending a lot of time covering and using Facebook, there was still a lot about the company we didn’t know until we read David Kirkpatrick’s book, The Facebook Effect.The book is brilliantly-reported and full of details about how Facebook’s biggest deals came together – and how some even bigger deals did not. It even features tales of sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll.

We’ve gathered some of our favourite little tidbits here.

Facebook's first outside investor, Peter Thiel, sold half his stock in 2009 to Russian holding firm, DST

An early ad deal with Apple covered Facebook's expenses during a desperate stretch in 2004

Accel Partners pushed former Facebook president Sean Parker out after a cocaine-related arrest in North Carolina

Before opening Facebook beyond college students, Facebook planned FacebookHigh.com for high schoolers. The domain was too expensive, though.

In 2006 a guy named Chris Putnam hacked into Facebook and made thousands of profiles look like MySpace profiles. Facebook hired him.

Remember that weird guy on TheFacebook.com? Turns out he's modelled after Al Pacino. Whoa!

During Facebook's first summer, Zuckerberg and his family spent $85,000 keeping the company afloat.

LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman and Zynga Mark Pincus own a crucial social networking patent – and that's why they own some Facebook stock

When Accel partner Jim Breyer invested $12.7 million in Facebook in 2005, Mark Zuckerberg, Sean Parker and Dustin Moscovitz each took $1 million bonuses

The day after the Accel investment, Mark Zuckerberg was at a gas station when a crazy guy with a gun came at him. Zuck jumped in his SUV and drove away.

Steve Chen worked at Facebook for a few weeks before quitting to do his own startup. It was called YouTube.

The company then known as TheFacebook bought the domain Facebook.com for $200,000

Mark Zuckerberg didn't want to add photo-sharing to Facebook, but Sean Parker convinced him to. Facebook is now the most popular photo-sharing site.

This isn't it, but the first photo uploaded to Facebook photos was of a cartoon cat. Then came lots of pictures of girls socializing.

The closest Zuckerberg ever came to selling was to Yahoo in 2006, after Facebook opened to workplace networks and nobody noticed

Facebook can't talk to Google about an acquisition without telling Microsoft first, thanks to Microsoft's 2007 investment

Facebook will launch an ad network, says cofounder Dustin Moscovitz

The average age of a Facebook employee is 31

And who are the people that made Facebook?

The First 20 Facebook Employees: Where Are They Now?

