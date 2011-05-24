26 Amazing Things You Didn't Know About Facebook

Photo: nrkbeta
Despite spending a lot of time covering and using Facebook, there was still a lot about the company we didn’t know until we read David Kirkpatrick’s book, The Facebook Effect.The book is brilliantly-reported and full of details about how Facebook’s biggest deals came together – and how some even bigger deals did not. It even features tales of sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll.
We’ve gathered some of our favourite little tidbits here.
Facebook's first outside investor, Peter Thiel, sold half his stock in 2009 to Russian holding firm, DST
Accel Partners pushed former Facebook president Sean Parker out after a cocaine-related arrest in North Carolina
Before opening Facebook beyond college students, Facebook planned FacebookHigh.com for high schoolers. The domain was too expensive, though.
In 2006 a guy named Chris Putnam hacked into Facebook and made thousands of profiles look like MySpace profiles. Facebook hired him.
LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman and Zynga Mark Pincus own a crucial social networking patent – and that's why they own some Facebook stock
When Accel partner Jim Breyer invested $12.7 million in Facebook in 2005, Mark Zuckerberg, Sean Parker and Dustin Moscovitz each took $1 million bonuses
The day after the Accel investment, Mark Zuckerberg was at a gas station when a crazy guy with a gun came at him. Zuck jumped in his SUV and drove away.
Steve Chen worked at Facebook for a few weeks before quitting to do his own startup. It was called YouTube.
Mark Zuckerberg didn't want to add photo-sharing to Facebook, but Sean Parker convinced him to. Facebook is now the most popular photo-sharing site.
This isn't it, but the first photo uploaded to Facebook photos was of a cartoon cat. Then came lots of pictures of girls socializing.
The closest Zuckerberg ever came to selling was to Yahoo in 2006, after Facebook opened to workplace networks and nobody noticed
Facebook can't talk to Google about an acquisition without telling Microsoft first, thanks to Microsoft's 2007 investment
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.