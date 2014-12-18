55 Amazing Things That Happened In 2014

2014 gave us lots of reasons to smile, from the infamous Oscar selfie to the inescapable Ice Bucket Challenge.
It was a year for standing up for what you believe in, setting records, and making a meme of everything.
Before we “Let It Go,” let’s take a look at the year’s highlights in entertainment, tech, business, science, and world news.
Nevada State Sen. Kelvin Atkinson (left) and Sherwood Howard tie the knot, becoming the first same-sex couple married in Las Vegas.
In February 2013, Dennis Rodman traveled to North Korea with the Harlem Globetrotters for a documentary for media company Vice. He returned this year for a goodwill game with former NBA players.
The 'Pharrell's hat' meme was born at the 2014 Grammy Awards, when the singer-songwriter donned a 10-gallon designer hat.
Sasheer Zamata (left) and Leslie Jones came on mid-season.
Fifteen-year-old Julia Lipnitskaia led Russia to gold in figure skating's inaugural team event at the 2014 Winter Olympics.
US slopestyle skiing silver medalist Gus Kenworthy brought home a family of pups.
Ellen deGeneres' 'Oscar selfie' became the most retweeted photo of all time, with over 2.5 million shares.
Contestant Emil correctly guessed 'new baby buggy' with just two letters on the board, winning $US45,000.
2048, which racked up between 10 million and 50 million downloads on the Google play store, and Threes became really popular maths games for the phone.
'12 Years a Slave' actress Lupita Nyong'o moved everyone to tears with her Oscars speech about race.
Pope Francis continued to shock the world as the most liberal pope in decades. He officially endorsed evolution and the Big Bang Theory, married couples who had been living together 'in sin,' and fostered more inclusive perspectives on gays in the Church.
French economist Thomas Piketty poses with his book 'Capital in the Twenty-First Century' in the Turkish translation.
The recently elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed his inked finger to supporters after voting at a polling station in Ahmedabad, India.
'Frozen' became the highest-grossing animated movie of all time. Nobody could stop singing 'Let It Go.'
A Belgian woman scored a modelling contract after the world fell in love with her photo during the World Cup.
Iranian-born mathematician Maryam Mirzakhani was one of the four winners of the Fields Medal, the most prestigious award in mathematics.
'Orange is the New Black' star Laverne Cox made history as the first transgender woman nominated for an Emmy.
Bill Gates and George Bush had amazing ice bucket challenge videos.
Mo'ne Davis threw at 71 mph at the Little League World Series.
Activist hedge fund Starboard Value published a 294-page manifesto against Olive Garden's management, menu, and customer service.
Derek Jeter retired from the New York Yankees after 20 years of playing baseball.
Perpetual bachelor George Clooney finally tied the knot. And the world fell in love with his wife, Amal Alamuddin, a renowned human rights lawyer.
George and Amal on a yacht in Italy for their wedding festivities.
UK Prime Minister David Cameron shaking hands with Alex Salmond the First Minister of Scotland.
A Columbia University student started a national movement when she decided to carry around her mattress in protest of the school's sexual assault policies.
Emma Sulkowicz carried her mattress with the help of kind strangers.
Alibaba founder Jack Ma celebrating the company's IPO.
Malala Yousafzai accepting the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo.
Everyone started talking about street harassment thanks to a viral video of a woman being catcalled in New York.
Shoshana B. Roberts walks around NYC for 10 hours to show the street harassment that women endure on a day-to-day basis.
Alaska and Oregon joined Colorado and Washington in legalizing marijuana for recreational use.
Taylor Swift proved that there's still money in music when her album '1989' sold a whopping 1.287 million copies in its first week.
November 12 was a history-making day for humans in space, when scientists landed the Rosetta spacecraft on a comet named 67P/Churyumox-Gerasimenko.
America has been captivated by the new podcast 'Serial' -- a week-by-week breakdown of a murder case that was supposedly solved more than a decade ago.
Kim Kardashian attempted to #breaktheinternet ... and she released an app that brought in $200 million this year.
Teenage Target employee Alex Lee's viral meme landed him a guest spot on 'Ellen.'
The famous Grumpy Cat.
Music royalty Beyonce and Jay-Z meet actual royalty Prince William and Duchess Kate.
