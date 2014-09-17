14 Amazing Creations People Have Built In The Game 'Minecraft,' Which Microsoft Just Bought For $US2.5 Billion

Microsoft announced on Monday that it was purchasing the company behind the game “Minecraft” for $US2.5 billion.

“Minecraft” is a huge, open-world sandbox game, which was released for the PC in 2009. (You can learn more about what it is and how to play here.) Since then, it’s been released on other platforms, and as of February 2014, it has sold over 14 million copies on the PC, and 35 million across all the other platforms.

Building in “Minecraft” is easy. You get tools, like shovels and axes, to chop down trees and cut through stone. And without a time limit or a place to go, some players have taken their creative freedom to the next level.

