AMAZING: These Are Robots Made Of Bubbles Controlled By Lasers

Here’s a super cool project from researchers at the University of Hawaii.
They have found a way to create robot-like things out of bubbles. They call them “microbots.” They can steer the microbots with a laser. They can also use these microbots to surround a live cell and move it around.
Think of this like microscopic tweezers able to manipulate, move or assemble tiny objects, less than a millimetre in size. This has medical implications but also high-tech assembly uses.
Take a look.
