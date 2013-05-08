Amazing Sydney Harbour Mansion Was Bought By A Chinese Multimillionaire

Photo: Facebook

Last month one of Sydney’s most eye-catching and expensive houses was sold in a private sale to an anonymous buyer.

Today the Australian Financial Review has reported it was purchased by Chinese millionaire Qiu Yafu. That’s the guy who part-owns Australia’s biggest cotton producer Cubbie Station.

It was reportedly dubbed the Bang & Olufsen by Elton John, who thought about buying it.

Seven Network executive Bruce mcWilliam and his wife Nicky sold the house to Yafu for $33 million, who is the chairman of global textiles group Shandong Ruyi, reports the Fin.

Yafu played a role in the purchase of the Cubbie Station cotton property for $232 million earlier this year.

Read the full story here.



