7 Dream Structures That Were Never Built

Visions of towering skyscrapers that would become the tallest in the world, ideas of glass performing arts centres that showcased culture, and buildings that would serve to revitalize cities.
These are dreams that all fell short: blame budget cuts, lawsuits and a dearth of materials.
We’ve rounded up some of the wildest projects that never came to be.
Chicago, Ill.
With only the foundation work completed, the construction to build the 2,000-foot skyscraper was halted in 2008 because of the recession.
It also didn't help that the Spire's developer, Garrett Kelleher, became tangled in a huge lawsuit with Anglo Irish Bank Corp. because of alleged defaulted loans on Kelleher's part.
After its initial financing problems and a few re-designs, the project was officially axed.
Liverpool, England
The project's namesake comes from the location of three historic buildings in the Pier Head site in Liverpool, which are known as 'The Three Graces.'
Difficulties plagued the project from Day 1 and costs began to escalate. Fourth Grace was cancelled in 2004 and since has been relocated to Toronto, Canada where construction is slowly underway.
Chicago, Ills.
In 1956, Frank Lloyd Wright envisioned a skyscraper that would shoot a mile-high into the sky. At that height, it would have been four-times the height of the Empire State Building, which at the time held the title for 'World's Tallest Building,' and still twice as tall as the Burj Khalifa, the current tallest building.
The conception of the building would have vastly expanded the urban sprawl of Chicago, but the project was never truly financially achievable.
The Illinois was never built.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
The Nakheel Harbour and Tower project had ambitions to serve as the new, unofficial capital of Dubai. The tower's plans would have made it the tallest structure in the world at nearly 4,600 feet.
As the world had an economic downturn in the 2000s, by January 2009 the project was put on hold, and 18 months later cancelled.
Moscow, Russia
The Russia Tower remains partially built in the Moscow International Business Centre. The project began in 2007 and was scheduled to be completed this year.
With 118 floors and 101 elevators, the plans projected the building to have the capacity for 30,000 people.
The credit crisis of 2008 hindered the developer from securing finances for the building. It was officially cancelled in June 2009.
Tokyo Bay, Japan
This planned structure was a huge pyramid that would just sit over Tokyo Bay.
This pyramid would have been 14 times higher than the Great Pyramid at Giza. The project was doomed from the start because the materials needed to build the structure have yet to be invented.
St. Petersburg, Russia
Vladmir Tatlin designed Tatlin's Tower in 1919, intending it to be a Utopian project that dwarfed the Eiffel Tower.
The structure would be made from iron, glass and steel. Vladmir Tatlin also wanted the tower to be rotated once a year.
The structure would have served for conferences, lectures and legislative meetings, but it was never built.
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Inspired by the Mile High Tower originally proposed for Chicago, the Kingdom Tower has been approved and schedule for completion sometime between 2016 and 2017.
The estimated cost of the building is expected to hover around $1.23 billion. At that price, we're a little weary it will ever be completed, so we're adding it to our list.
The building is expected to be about 570 feet taller than Burj Khalifa, the current tallest structure in the world.
