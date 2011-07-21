Here's Your First Look At The New "Spider-Man" -- And It's Hugely Different From The Old One (VIDEO)

The trailer for the much-anticipated Spiderman reboot — “The Amazing Spider-Man” — has debuted.



And if its producers are worried about separating their take from that of the Tobey Maguire/Sam Raimi franchise: mission accomplished.

To refresh our memory on the earlier series, we watched the trailers side by side.

Here’s the original.

“Amazing” reeks of “Dark Knight” influence and focuses much more on Peter Parker’s superhero transition.

While Maguire practically skipped his way through the poppy “Spiderman” trailer, Andrew Garfield and everyone surrounding him feel somber throughout.

There’s even a moment that feels reminiscent of “Black Swan”: examining himself in the mirror, Garfield pulls a single web strand out of his neck.

We like the direction “Amazing” is going.

After all, it’s got to be better than the last time Peter Parker got all moody and stormy.

Video below.

